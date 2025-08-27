Students cannot register because of R10.6bn budget shortfall: NSFAS

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) had a budget shortfall of R10.6bn in the 2025 academic year.

NSFAS chairperson Dr Karen Stander said this was due to three key factors: the increasing number of students qualifying for higher education; the ongoing cost of living crisis, which has expanded household eligibility for NSFAS support; and declining state resources affecting funding availability.

Stander says because of the deficit, some students have been unable to register, including university students who applied during the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) cycle; students whose registration data was received after the March 21 cut-off; approved appeals which cannot be funded; second-semester registrations; and second-semester first-time entrants.

“NSFAS has already submitted the request for the use of other funds to supplement the shortfall. It's important to stress that this is a shortfall and not a bailout, and that the new board and acting CEO are committed to correcting this course. We must face the truth. The root cause lies in a funding model that promised more than is available without adjusting eligibility criteria accordingly,” she said.