News

Woman killed, several others injured in crash with cash-in-transit vehicle

27 August 2025
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
A woman died and five people, including a 19-month-old child, were injured in a crash in Copesville, Pietermartizburg
A woman died and five people, including a 19-month-old child, were injured in a crash in Copesville, Pietermartizburg
Image: Mi7

A woman was killed in a crash involving a cash-in-transit vehicle and a car on the R33 near Copesville in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

Two children, including a 19-month-old baby, a woman and two CIT guards were injured.

Mi7 National group director Colin David said shortly before 2pm, Mi7's emergency medical services were dispatched to the area after reports of the accident.

“They found an armoured cash-in-transit vehicle had collided with a Toyota Avanza. Paramedics from many service providers worked together to triage and treat the patients.”

“The two security guards suffered moderate injuries. One was trapped in the wreckage.”

David said Pietermaritzburg firefighters, using specialised hydraulic rescue equipment  provided to the responder by Mi7, managed to extricate and stabilise the guard before he was taken to hospital with his colleague.

He said the two women aged between 30 and 50 were travelling with a five-year-old girl and a 19-month-old infant.

“The children had serious injuries . The five-year-old required advanced life support interventions. The older female patient suffered serious injuries. The younger female patient, believed to be about 30 years old, also required advanced life support interventions and was placed on a mechanical ventilator by Mi7 medics en route to  hospital. It is believed she succumbed to her injuries in hospital.”

