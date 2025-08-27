A 21-year-old woman accused of sexually assaulting her three-year-old son is due to appear in the Mthatha magistrate's court on Thursday.
She was arrested by the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit in the Ntlekiseni locality on Tuesday.
The alleged incident took place at their home between August 5 and 7.
“The young victim has been medically examined and has been moved to a place of safety,” police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said.
“It is noted that the arrested individual is alleged to be suffering from a mental illness; this will form part of the ongoing investigation and court processes.
“The SAPS is committed to protecting the most vulnerable in our society and ensuring that such serious allegations are thoroughly investigated in accordance with the law.”
Young mother accused of sexually assaulting three-year-old son
Image: Gareth Wilson
