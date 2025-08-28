News

Makana leaders get roasting from SAHRC over service delivery failures

There’s obviously no solution for your municipality, frustrated commissioner tells mayor

Premium
By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 28 August 2025

Makana mayor Yandiswa Vara has claimed that even if the embattled municipal council was dissolved, its problems, including water shortages, would continue to exist...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

[LIVE NOW] Media Briefing on the political environment and current developments.
Eswatini government faces court challenge for accepting US deportees