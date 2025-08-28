A pretrial conference of a KwaZulu-Natal man arrested for the murder of trainee pilot Inama Tshakeni will get under way on September 11.
Tshakeni, 21 originally from the Eastern Cape, was raped before being strangled and dumped on Canefields farm, north of Durban. She was pregnant with twins.
Ndabenhle Majola, 37, who worked at a refrigeration installation and repair company, appeared before KZN judge president Thoba Poyo-Dlwati in the Durban high court on Thursday.
According to an indictment, on the evening of July 13 2024 Tshakeni, a trainee fixed-wing pilot at Virginia airport, and her friends went to a tavern in Reservoir Hills.
Tshakeni met Majola and joined him for drinks. He later offered Tshakeni a lift home in his work vehicle, a Ford Ranger.
She and her friends left the tavern with Majola but Tshakeni’s friends got out at a house in Clare Estate. Majola drove off with Tshakeni.
The state claims he then raped and killed her and bundled her body into his private car, a Golf GTI, and dumped it in Canelands, north of Durban.
Her body was found on July 17 2024.
A postmortem found the cause of death was blunt force injuries to the neck and strangulation.
The state has lined up at least 20 witnesses comprising police, medical legal experts, Reaction unit SA director Prem Balram, neighbours and Rakesh Ishwardeen from MTN, among others.
TimesLIVE
Man accused of trainee pilot's rape and murder to appear in court next month
Tshakeni joined Majola for drinks and he allegedly offered her a lift home
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
