No drug dens bust in metro in five years — MEC report
Rehabs say contrary to Nqatha’s stats there are outlets on every corner, while police flag difference in classification
While many have decried the severity of Buffalo City Metro’s drug problem, Eastern Cape community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha has told the provincial legislature that no drug dens have been identified by police in the metro over the past five years, although police insist this is because they classify drug outlets differently...
