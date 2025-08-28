The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed a New York Times (NYT) report that Russia or its proxies were flying surveillance drones over routes the US and its allies use to ferry military supplies through eastern Germany.
The NYT cited US and other Western officials.
Asked about the report by journalists, Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin had not had time to read the story properly.
“But it’s hard to imagine because then the Germans would have seen it clearly and they would hardly have kept quiet. So, all this looks more like another newspaper fake,” he said.
Reuters
Russia dismisses report that its surveillance drones are flying over US weapons routes in Germany
Image: Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo
Reuters
