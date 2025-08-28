Kirkwood was resourceful and always willing to share his knowledge and make a positive impact.
Tributes to respected Stellenbosch botanist Donovan Kirkwood
Image: Supplied
Renowned botanist and curator of the Stellenbosch University Botanical Garden Dr Donovan Kirkwood died after a fall in the Jonkershoek Mountains on Tuesday.
The university said Kirkwood was with members of his team and officials from CapeNature and Cambridge University on a conservation excursion to survey and collect material of Penaea formosa, a critically endangered plant species, when he fell.
“Donovan was one of a kind with a passion for conservation and education. He was a loved colleague and leader of his team. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues,” said Hein Swanepoel, senior director at Suncom and Kirkwood's line manager.
Chief director of innovation and commercialisation Anita Nel said the country had lost a devoted botanist, conservationist and visionary.
“Donovan passionately pursued conservation of near extinct plant species and made an enormous contribution to preserve and restore rare plant species — particularly within the Cape floristic region, one of the world's greatest biodiversity hotspots. Believing that the smallest garden can have a global impact, his commitment to innovation and conservation has set the benchmark for academic botanical gardens across the world.
“As curator, he not only enjoyed the respect of academics for his dedication and work as a scientist, but also as a practitioner who was hands-on with every aspect of the garden, Nel said. “Under his leadership, the botanical garden positioned itself as a conservation hub for threatened Cape flora, especially fynbos and renosterveld species. The garden, for example, conserves multiple Marasmodes species, some of South Africa's most imperilled shrubs, a species he has helped spotlighted publicly.”
Kirkwood was resourceful and always willing to share his knowledge and make a positive impact.
“He researched the history of the garden and started to restore the original and historic layout of the garden — making enormous improvements. Starting in 2018 with severe water shortages in the Western Cape, he navigated the garden through a difficult period with competence and a solid strategy.
“The living collections he helped built, the students and colleagues he inspired, and the many partnerships he fostered, will continue to flourish as part of his legacy. The gardens will be a living monument to Donovan's life and work and will always remind us that one person's vision and incredible drive can protect the incredible beauty of an entire region. I will miss him as a wonderful colleague and an incredible human being.”
Professors Léanne Dreyer and Nox Makunga of the department of botany and zoology commented: “In the few years Don had been gifted to us, he transformed the botanical garden from a beautiful place to a vibrant, scientifically cutting edge, pulsing, fabulous scientific hub of excellence. It became a safe haven and a second home to so many of us in the department.
“Don was enigmatic, enthusiastic, colourful, kind and highly talented with an incredible passion for botany and conservation. Our hearts are sore, but we will be consoled by knowing that even at his final moments of living he was doing what he absolutely loved with his whole heart. He will be sorely missed and our sincere condolences to Rosie, his father and the rest of his inner circle. We commit ourselves to honour his legacy and uphold his vision at Stellenbosch University Botanical Gardens,” they added.
Kirkwood joined Stellenbosch University in October 2018. He was a trained ecologist in Cape, savanna and forest ecosystems, sampling and experimental design, and statistical analysis and reporting. He completed his PhD at the University of Cape Town in 2003, and his research focused on population ecology and vegetation description, including formal floristic survey and analysis.
In March, a post on the garden's social media feed said a team had trekked 20km up and down steep mountains to one tiny population of the Penaea formosa plant to check on its seed development, to support species recovery. The seed was not yet ripe so they needed to return, they shared. It is believed there are fewer than 50 plants left.
