Centenarian and daughter of beneficiary who has since died receive keys to new homes
A 100-year-old grandmother was among two women who received new homes in Nyarha (Bedford), on Thursday as part of the Eastern Cape government’s Women’s Month programme aimed at providing housing for the province’s most vulnerable residents...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.