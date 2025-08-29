A man dismissed after stealing cash from his elderly employer had plotted to murder her and her friend over six months, the Polokwane high court was told.
"His conduct demonstrates cruelty, betrayal, and a complete disregard for human life," advocate Calvin Chauke said of Christopher Mgiba from Mokutung village in Limpopo.
The 32-year-old was this week sentenced to two life terms of imprisonment and an additional 46 years for housebreaking with intent to rob, attempted robbery, two counts of murder, arson, housebreaking with intent to steal, theft and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The court ordered the sentences run concurrently with the life sentence imposed for murder, resulting in an effective sentence of life imprisonment.
Chauke presented evidence which revealed Mgiba had been employed by the late Annah Maria Claassen, known as Anneke, who ran a hotel at Echo Caves in Ohrigstad.
His employment was terminated in September 2022 after he stole a safe key and made off with R10,000 in cash.
‘Cruelty and betrayal of senior citizens’, says prosecutor about convicted murderer
Image: Supplied
A man dismissed after stealing cash from his elderly employer had plotted to murder her and her friend over six months, the Polokwane high court was told.
"His conduct demonstrates cruelty, betrayal, and a complete disregard for human life," advocate Calvin Chauke said of Christopher Mgiba from Mokutung village in Limpopo.
The 32-year-old was this week sentenced to two life terms of imprisonment and an additional 46 years for housebreaking with intent to rob, attempted robbery, two counts of murder, arson, housebreaking with intent to steal, theft and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The court ordered the sentences run concurrently with the life sentence imposed for murder, resulting in an effective sentence of life imprisonment.
Chauke presented evidence which revealed Mgiba had been employed by the late Annah Maria Claassen, known as Anneke, who ran a hotel at Echo Caves in Ohrigstad.
His employment was terminated in September 2022 after he stole a safe key and made off with R10,000 in cash.
Unbearable pain as gran first loses daughter then granddaughter
In June 2023, Mgiba returned to Echo Caves and lay in wait for his former employer.
"On Annah’s arrival, he followed her into her house, pushed her to the ground and brutally assaulted her until she succumbed to her injuries. He then attempted to open the safe with the stolen key, which broke because the locks had been changed. To conceal his crime, he set the house on fire with Annah inside."
The prosecutor said he then went to the home of her friend Hendrick Gerhardus Claassen. Mgiba assaulted and killed him before setting the house ablaze.
In aggravation of sentence, Chauke argued Mgiba showed no remorse, had premeditated the crimes six months in advance and targeted vulnerable elderly people. "The victims trusted him. He is not a candidate for rehabilitation."
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos