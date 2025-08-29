Massacre accused ‘tried to recruit relative of victims to commit murder’
Sikho Sinqina tells court how he was contacted by alleged mastermind from Mthatha prison
The Mthatha high court on Thursday heard shocking testimony that Mzukisi Ndamase, the alleged mastermind behind the 2024 Lusikisiki massacre, attempted from prison to recruit a relative of one of the future shooting victims to commit murder...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.