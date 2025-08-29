News

Medical outreach programme brings hope to Mthatha villagers

By ZUBENAM MHLATHI - 29 August 2025

Rural residents of the Tabase Mission outside Mthatha received free medical care this week through a Walter Sisulu University (WSU) health sciences outreach programme, bringing relief to patients who had struggled for years with untreated or misdiagnosed conditions...

