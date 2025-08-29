Ndamase was, by the time, still at Wellington prison, in Mthatha, serving a life sentence for murder and 15 years for robbery.
Ndamase believed to have co-ordinated criminal operations from prison
Mzukisi Ndamase, the man believed to be the mastermind behind the Lusikisiki massacre, where 18 people were killed, is said to have been co-ordinating a number of criminal operations while still behind bars at some point even “rescue missions of his soldiers” who were kidnapped and unlawfully circumcised.
The Mthatha high court, sitting in Lusikisiki, heard on Friday evidence by Lonwabo Chester Abi, a self-confessed drug lord operating in Dutywa.
He told of how Ndamase rescued him from an illegal initiation school, where he was kept captive for three days.
Abi, who was formerly one of the men arrested and charged for the massacre, on March 10 had all the charges against him dropped after he turned a state witness.
He told judge Richard Brooks and prosecutor Makhubalo that Ndamase rescued him from the Dutywa makeshift initiation lodge or school.
“This came up after I was kidnapped ... because I was uncircumcised, they kidnapped and forcefully performed a circumcision procedure on me.
“They kept me in a tiny shack in Dutywa town. Still in their captivity, I borrowed a cellphone from the man who was always visiting me in the shack. I phoned Mzukisi Ndamase and told him of this captivity and that I was unlawfully circumcised,” Abi said.
Ndamase was, by the time, still at Wellington prison, in Mthatha, serving a life sentence for murder and 15 years for robbery.
“Mzikisi told me that he would put a plan for a rescue operation mission to be carried out by his soldiers who were nearby. Indeed, on my third day in captivity, three men armed with guns arrived and successfully carried out the rescue mission.
“This is but one of many things I have appealed to Mzukisi to assist me with, including dealing with those who interfere in my drug-dealing business, such as those who wanted to sell on my turf,” Abi said.
Abi said this was one of many acts that Ndamase carried out while still in prison for 17 years.
“Despite being in prison for many years, he was in touch with the outside world and was active in criminal activities outside. He was conducting such activities from his prison bed through his cellphone and gave orders to his soldiers outside to carry out any act for him,” he said.
According to Abi, he and Ndamase used to confide to each other, ranging from family issues, drug dealing, recruiting new members to his network, and pulling a hit on those who ‘crossed him’.
