Province wins interdict to curb deadly taxi feud over routes in Cape Town

By TimesLIVE - 29 August 2025
Taxi operators and commuters in the Western Cape have been killed in a spate of shootings related to a feud over routes. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele

An urgent court interdict has been granted enabling the Western Cape government to “act decisively” to protect commuters and curb violence in a deadly clash over routes between minibus taxi associations in Cape Town. 

At least five people have been killed and several others injured in a recent spate of shootings over the routes between Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Lwandle, Nomzamo and Somerset West. 

The Somerset West taxi rank was temporarily closed earlier this week due to the violence.

The interdict was granted to the mobility department by the high court in Cape Town on Thursday and prohibits members of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association and Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association and affiliates from interfering with transport services at the Somerset West taxi rank, Somerset West Mall and on four key routes: 

  • Route 611 (Khayelitsha — Somerset West); 
  • Route 43 (Lwandle — Khayelitsha);
  • Route M18 (Mfuleni — Somerset West); and 
  • Route X19 (Nomzamo — Mfuleni).

The mobility department said the order prohibited threats, intimidation or interference with other minibus taxi operators or their drivers, requires minibus taxi associations to follow the rules of their operating licences and directs them to immediately stop unlawful behaviour and to report back to the court within three days on what steps have been taken.

The temporary court order is valid until October 9 after which the court must decide whether to make it permanent. 

Premier Alan Winde said the interdict was an “act of last resort” but an “important step towards stabilising the situation”. 

Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku said: “Violence and lawlessness cannot be allowed to endanger the lives of commuters, operators and residents. This court order gives us the legal authority to act decisively to protect communities and restore stability in the affected areas.

“Every commuter has the right to travel without fear and we will work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure full compliance with the order.”  

The taxi associations were urged to return to the negotiating table to find a lasting solution to the dispute. 

