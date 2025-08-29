SABC takes TV news presenter off air after heated exchange with Ramphele on Gaza war

The SABC says it has taken action after a heated exchange between one of its TV presenters and chair of the Desmond Tutu IP Trust Dr Mamphela Ramphele on Tuesday by taking the presenter off air.

The interview was conducted after the trust had issued a statement on the Israeli-Gaza war.

During the exchange, the presenter asked Ramphele why she was likening the famine in Gaza to the holocaust. “Do you not see that as provocative?” the presenter asked. Ramphele replied that what was happening in Gaza was a holocaust.

The presenter said these two events were different. She said Gaza was horrific, but comparing the two events also seemed to undermine what the holocaust was all about.