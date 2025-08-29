Sassa dismisses Eastern Cape officials implicated in corruption

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in the Eastern Cape has fired its staff implicated in fraud and corruption involving grants as part of its zero-tolerance approach.
In recent months, Sassa Eastern Cape finalised a number of disciplinary actions against officials found guilty of serious offences, including gross dishonesty, unauthorised absenteeism and unethical conduct.
Dismissals have been issued in numerous cases, particularly those involving fraudulent changes to grant recipient banking details and the irregular processing of social grants.
“The people we serve deserve honesty, accountability and professionalism. Anyone who violates that duty will face the consequences,” Sassa regional spokesperson Tabisa Nondwayi said.
“The dishonesty of a few will not be allowed to undermine the integrity of a system designed to support millions of vulnerable citizens.”
Officials across Amathole district — particularly from the Qonce, Duncan Village and Idutywa offices — have been dismissed for their roles in manipulating social grant systems for personal gain.
In Joe Gqabi district, an employee was dismissed after submitting false travel claims.
Similar action was taken in Alfred Nzo (Bizana), Nelson Mandela Metro (Zwide) and Sarah Baartman for absenteeism and the processing of fraudulent applications.
Sassa has not hesitated to impose serious consequences.
One employee was suspended without pay for three months after altering beneficiary bank details without consent.
Another was suspended for one month for using vulgar and abusive language towards a service provider representative.
Other employees across Cradock, Qonce, Port Alfred, Zwide and East London local offices have received written or final written warnings for offences including negligence, failure to carry out lawful instructions and chronic latecoming.
“Where appropriate, counselling was issued to address minor misconduct while still holding employees accountable,” Nondwayi said.
“Investigations remain ongoing in multiple high-risk cases.
“Several officials are being probed for their alleged involvement in processing fraudulent grant applications, the use of fake documents, inciting others to act unlawfully and misusing Sassa vehicles.”
The affected offices include Dutywa, Ngqeleni, Mqanduli, Peddie and the regional office.
Several disciplinary hearings have already been scheduled for September and October, with more to follow.
“We will not allow public confidence to be shaken by individuals who choose greed over service,” Nondwayi said.
“Employees who break the rules will be removed.
“Where criminality is identified, cases will be referred to law enforcement without hesitation.
“We urge the public and our internal teams to continue reporting any suspicious conduct.
“We are listening. We are acting.
“We will protect the system that millions depend on.”
Daily Dispatch
Sassa dismisses Eastern Cape officials implicated in corruption
Image: South African Government via Twitter
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in the Eastern Cape has fired its staff implicated in fraud and corruption involving grants as part of its zero-tolerance approach.
In recent months, Sassa Eastern Cape finalised a number of disciplinary actions against officials found guilty of serious offences, including gross dishonesty, unauthorised absenteeism and unethical conduct.
Dismissals have been issued in numerous cases, particularly those involving fraudulent changes to grant recipient banking details and the irregular processing of social grants.
“The people we serve deserve honesty, accountability and professionalism. Anyone who violates that duty will face the consequences,” Sassa regional spokesperson Tabisa Nondwayi said.
“The dishonesty of a few will not be allowed to undermine the integrity of a system designed to support millions of vulnerable citizens.”
Officials across Amathole district — particularly from the Qonce, Duncan Village and Idutywa offices — have been dismissed for their roles in manipulating social grant systems for personal gain.
In Joe Gqabi district, an employee was dismissed after submitting false travel claims.
Similar action was taken in Alfred Nzo (Bizana), Nelson Mandela Metro (Zwide) and Sarah Baartman for absenteeism and the processing of fraudulent applications.
Sassa has not hesitated to impose serious consequences.
One employee was suspended without pay for three months after altering beneficiary bank details without consent.
Another was suspended for one month for using vulgar and abusive language towards a service provider representative.
Other employees across Cradock, Qonce, Port Alfred, Zwide and East London local offices have received written or final written warnings for offences including negligence, failure to carry out lawful instructions and chronic latecoming.
“Where appropriate, counselling was issued to address minor misconduct while still holding employees accountable,” Nondwayi said.
“Investigations remain ongoing in multiple high-risk cases.
“Several officials are being probed for their alleged involvement in processing fraudulent grant applications, the use of fake documents, inciting others to act unlawfully and misusing Sassa vehicles.”
The affected offices include Dutywa, Ngqeleni, Mqanduli, Peddie and the regional office.
Several disciplinary hearings have already been scheduled for September and October, with more to follow.
“We will not allow public confidence to be shaken by individuals who choose greed over service,” Nondwayi said.
“Employees who break the rules will be removed.
“Where criminality is identified, cases will be referred to law enforcement without hesitation.
“We urge the public and our internal teams to continue reporting any suspicious conduct.
“We are listening. We are acting.
“We will protect the system that millions depend on.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos