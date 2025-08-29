Tshiamiso Trust has paid more than R2.2bn to ex-miners affected by silicosis and TB

The Tshiamiso Trust announced on Friday it has paid more than R2.27bn in compensation to former mineworkers and dependants of deceased mineworkers affected by silicosis and work-related tuberculosis (TB).

The trust also announced at its AGM it had made significant progress in claimant outreach and processing, while also acknowledging persistent operational and legal challenges.

The trust was constituted in 2020 to implement the settlement agreement reached between six mining companies and claimant attorneys in a historic silicosis and TB class action. The companies are African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold, Sibanye-Stillwater and Gold Fields.

The beneficiaries are mineworkers who worked at one of the 82 qualifying gold mines between March 12 1965 and December 10 2019 and who contracted silicosis or TB due to their work. Beneficiaries also include dependants of deceased ex-mineworkers. The trust has a lifespan of 12 years.

The trust said the largest volume of claims (51%) has been paid to South African beneficiaries, with a strong focus on mining areas in the Eastern Cape and Free State. The second highest number of payments (42%) were made to Lesotho nationals, reflecting the long history of Basotho men in South African mines.