Israel recovers body of hostage Ilan Weiss from Gaza: Netanyahu’s office

By Jana Choukeir - 30 August 2025
Protesters hold cutout pictures of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas as they demand the immediate release of the hostages, outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem on August 28 2025.
Protesters hold cutout pictures of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas as they demand the immediate release of the hostages, outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem on August 28 2025.
Image: REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Israel has recovered the body of hostage Ilan Weiss from the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Friday.

Items belonging to a second person, whose identity has not yet been cleared for publication, were also retrieved, the office added.

