Israel has recovered the body of hostage Ilan Weiss from the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Friday.
Items belonging to a second person, whose identity has not yet been cleared for publication, were also retrieved, the office added.
Reuters
Israel recovers body of hostage Ilan Weiss from Gaza: Netanyahu’s office
Image: REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
