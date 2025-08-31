Churches urged to ramp up security after gunmen storm church and rob congregants during night prayer

Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison Jackie Macie has urged church leaders in the province to strengthen security measures after robberies during church services in Bushbuckridge and KwaMhlanga.
Macie said the recent attacks were a clear indication of societal moral decay.
“Therefore, we must all work together by reporting suspects to the police. What happened in these robberies is an indication that more still needs to be done to secure our communities. Men and women in blue should remain undeterred in their efforts to bring perpetrators to justice,” said Macie.
According to police, at about 11.30pm on Friday six armed men stormed a church in SunCity A, KwaMhlanga, during a night prayer service and robbed congregants.
Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the suspects held the victims at gunpoint, ordered them to lie down and robbed them of their mobile phones, wallets, clothing items and an undisclosed amount of cash.
“The suspects then switched off the lights before fleeing the scene,” he said.
Mdhluli said a case of business robbery had been opened, and no arrests had been made yet.
Macie said churches should enhance security by, among other measures:
He said churches must assess the likelihood of robbery or other safety threats based on location, time of day and other factors.
Congregants should also be encouraged to report suspicious individuals and activities, particularly in the church vicinity.
Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi has also emphasised the urgent need to enhance security at places of worship.
Mkhwanazi has called for the three police districts in the province to engage their local faith-based organisations and churches.
“These type of robberies at places of worship could be a reflection of a moral decay in our society. We also urge community members to refrain from purchasing suspected stolen property, as doing so perpetuates the market for such heinous crimes.”
