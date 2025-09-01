Mazda Southern Africa has announced that Craig Roberts is leaving after eight years as MD of the importer. He leaves to take up a business opportunity in a non-automotive industry.
He will be replaced by Bonite van der Merwe, head of operations, sales and service, effective from October 1.
Van der Merwe, a chartered accountant, has been a member of Mazda’s management team for 11 years, previously serving as finance manager and head of finance and corporate affairs. She has been with Mazda Southern Africa since it split from Ford in 2014 and became an independent company.
“Bonite is ideally positioned to assume the leadership role for Mazda in South Africa,” Roberts said.
“Experience in all areas of the Mazda SA business as well as a strong commitment to Mazda’s customer-centric values will stand her in good stead to lead Mazda’s business in the South African market.”
NEWS
Bonite van der Merwe to lead Mazda SA
She replaces Craig Roberts at the helm of the Japanese brand
Image: SUPPLIED
Mazda Southern Africa has announced that Craig Roberts is leaving after eight years as MD of the importer. He leaves to take up a business opportunity in a non-automotive industry.
He will be replaced by Bonite van der Merwe, head of operations, sales and service, effective from October 1.
Van der Merwe, a chartered accountant, has been a member of Mazda’s management team for 11 years, previously serving as finance manager and head of finance and corporate affairs. She has been with Mazda Southern Africa since it split from Ford in 2014 and became an independent company.
“Bonite is ideally positioned to assume the leadership role for Mazda in South Africa,” Roberts said.
“Experience in all areas of the Mazda SA business as well as a strong commitment to Mazda’s customer-centric values will stand her in good stead to lead Mazda’s business in the South African market.”
Image: SUPPLIED
Mazda recently quelled rumours it was quitting South Africa due to the brand losing market share, particularly to budget-priced rivals from China and India, after it positioned itself as a more premium brand in a price-sensitive market.
In January Mazda announced it was considering four new models for local launch:
More details of the new cars, including launch dates and pricing, will be shared closer to the time.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos