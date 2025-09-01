Court hears how KZN chief 'paid hitman R75,000 to kill DA councillor'

The Howick magistrate's court on Monday heard explosive testimony on how the traditional leader of the Nxamalala tribal authority in Impendle, Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma, 55, allegedly paid R75,000 to a hitman, who has now turned state witness, to kill the Mngeni local municipality DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu.

Ndlovu and Zuma are related.

Zuma, with Thabani Masobho Hlongwa, 31, Khayelihle Shabalala, 31, and Thabo Mathonsi, 26, are charged with murdering Ndlovu.

Ndlovu was shot dead outside his home in December 2023 in front of his wife, two children and a nanny. His family have since abandoned the home outside eMpophomeni.

Senior prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba read into the record an explosive affidavit penned by political task team detective Sgt Delani Chamane. In the affidavit, the investigating officer identified Zuma as the mastermind of the murder plot.

Chamane said their investigations found that Zuma paid R75,000 to Zwelithini Buthelezi to kill Ndlovu. Buthelezi has now turned state witness.