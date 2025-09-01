Eastern Cape man gets 18 years for double murder over cigarette dispute

The Peddie regional court has sentenced Bubele Xhege, 26, to an effective 18 years’ imprisonment for the brutal murders of Mluleki Zono, 32, and Nkolelo Simani, 28, stemming from a cigarette dispute.
The victims were stabbed to death during a traditional ceremony at Crossroads Village, Peddie, on October 7 2023.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the accused had been drinking alcohol with the deceased and others at a homestead where the ceremony was taking place when a quarrel broke out after Xhege forcefully took a cigarette from Zono.
“Though witnesses intervened and defused the situation, Zono later stepped outside and Xhege followed him, stabbing him twice in the neck,” Tyali said.
When Simani attempted to intervene, Xhege fled the scene, but Simani and another witness pursued him while alerting the police.
“Upon arrival at Xhege’s home, he emerged and charged at Simani, stabbing him three times in the back,” Tyali said.
“After Simani fell, Xhege continued to stab him multiple times until he succumbed to his injuries.”
Image: 123rf.com/Monchai Tudsamalee
Xhege was arrested the following morning, still wearing bloodstained clothing.
He pleaded guilty, claiming he had been heavily intoxicated at the time and could not recall the events.
However, the prosecution argued that the plea was not an expression of genuine remorse but rather an acknowledgment of the overwhelming case against him.
Acting regional court prosecutor Thobani Matyeni submitted comprehensive evidence, including a photo album, postmortem reports and a victim impact statement compiled with the assistance of court preparation officer Busisiwe Matyalana.
The statement, authored by Zono’s father, described the profound emotional trauma experienced by the family, particularly the devastating effect on Zono’s three-year-old son, who would now grow up without his father.
In sentencing, the court recognised the seriousness of the offences but deviated from the prescribed minimum of 15 years per count, considering Xhege’s status as a first-time offender who expressed remorse.
He was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment on each count of murder, with six years of the second count to run concurrently, resulting in an effective sentence of 18 years.
Welcoming the sentence, Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo praised the work of the prosecution and the investigating team.
“This case is a tragic reminder of the devastating consequences of alcohol-fuelled violence,” Madolo said.
“The swift and decisive action by the police, the diligent work of the prosecution, and the courage of the witnesses were crucial in ensuring justice was served.”
Madolo stressed the importance of community involvement in the fight against violent crime and acknowledged the critical role of court preparation officers in supporting victims’ families throughout the judicial process.
While no sentence can bring back the lives lost, Madolo hoped the outcome would bring some closure to the bereaved families.
