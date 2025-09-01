News

Foreign national kidnapped in Eastern Cape rescued by Hawks and police

By DISPATCH REPORTER - 01 September 2025
The Hawks rescued a kidnapping victim and arrested a suspect in the Eastern Cape.
A foreign national who was kidnapped on August 25  in Willowvale has been rescued.

The Hawks’ kidnapping task team and Amathole SAPS district officers carried out the rescue.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer  Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the kidnapping was linked to the murder of a 61-year-old man who was shot at a shop.

The kidnappers forced their victim into a white Toyota single cab with a CAA (Cape Town) registration after the murder.

“A ransom demand was subsequently made, prompting the matter to be referred to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [Hawks] for further investigation,” Mhlakuvana said.

Through rigorous investigation and collaboration between the community and police, the vehicle suspected of being involved in the abduction was spotted at  an abandoned house in the Mfula Administrative Area.

“Law enforcement agencies were immediately activated and, upon arrival, they found the vehicle and rescued the victim, who was unharmed, and reunited him with his family,” Mhlakuvana said.

“The team also seized an AK-47 rifle with live rounds of ammunition from the vehicle for further investigation.

“The investigation led to the arrest of a 29-year-old suspect on  August 29,  who faced allegations of murder and kidnapping.”

The suspect appeared in the Willowvale magistrate’s court on Monday, where the matter was postponed to September 9 for a formal bail application.

