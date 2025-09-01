News

Mantashe steps in as ANC branches bicker

You can’t belong together and hate each other, party chair tells members at special general council meeting

Premium
By JOHNNIE ISAAC and SIVENATHI GOSA - 01 September 2025

Tensions remained high among ANC factions in the Dr WB Rubusana region on Saturday despite efforts by national party chair Gwede Mantashe to ease them...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

2025 Kia Sorento
First deportees arrive in Rwanda from the US