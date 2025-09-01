Province targeting African auto market in reaction to US tariff hikes
The Eastern Cape government will lead a delegation to Algeria in the next few days. The idea is to negotiate African market access for vehicles and other homegrown products left in the cold by tough new US tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump...
