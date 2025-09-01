A 68-year-old woman collapsed and died after learning her nephew had been shot dead, allegedly by a police officer.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said information was that the 48-year-old officer, based at Witpoort SAPS, allegedly shot dead the victim during a heated argument at Botsalanong village.
“After this shocking incident, reports suggest that after the man was rushed to hospital, his aunt learnt about the incident, she went to the scene and upon arrival collapsed.
“The emergency medical services personnel were summoned and unfortunately declared her dead at the scene while the man succumbed on arrival at hospital.
Woman collapses, dies after hearing nephew shot dead, allegedly by a cop
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating
Image: Gareth Wilson
A 68-year-old woman collapsed and died after learning her nephew had been shot dead, allegedly by a police officer.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said information was that the 48-year-old officer, based at Witpoort SAPS, allegedly shot dead the victim during a heated argument at Botsalanong village.
“After this shocking incident, reports suggest that after the man was rushed to hospital, his aunt learnt about the incident, she went to the scene and upon arrival collapsed.
“The emergency medical services personnel were summoned and unfortunately declared her dead at the scene while the man succumbed on arrival at hospital.
“What prompted the altercation between the police sergeant and the man is being investigated,” he said.
According to Ledwaba, they later learnt that the man had gone to the officer's house looking for him and didn't find him. He arrived home only after his wife called him to say someone was looking for him.
The officer handed himself to the police after the incident and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating.
Murder and inquest cases were opened.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos