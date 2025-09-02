Broken pump leaves villagers without clean water for four months
Residents of Sikhobeni village in Mthatha claim they are being forced to drink dirty, foul-smelling water from a village spring as their taps have been dry for the past four months...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.