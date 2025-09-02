Cost of basic core foods piling pressure on households, study finds

Struggling South Africans are paying more for core foods — bought first to ensure families don’t go hungry — than they did a year ago.
The latest household affordability index compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD) shows the average cost of the foods prioritised in the household food basket increased by R25.80 (0.9%) from R2,843.46 in August 2024 to R2,869.26 this August.
The index tracks, monthly, the prices of 44 basic foods from 47 supermarkets and 32 butcheries around the country.
According to the report:
- in August 2024 30kg of maize meal cost R304.47, while it cost R333.16 a year later;
- a 5kg bag of samp rose from R64.57 to R73.83;
- a 5l bottle of cooking oil rose from R147.61 to R157.84;
- 10kg of frozen chicken portions increased from R388.38 to R410.30;
- 250g of tea increased from R30.63 to R31.97;
- 25 loaves of white bread increased from R410.66 to R411.83; and
- 25 loaves of brown bread increased from R381.14 to R388.26.
“The cost of the foods prioritised and bought first in the household food basket is important.
“The core foods are bought first and these foods ensure families do not go hungry while ensuring meals can be cooked,” said PMBEJD’s Mervyn Abrahams.
When the prices of core foods increase there is less money to secure other important mostly nutritionally-rich foods which are essential for health and wellbeing and strong immune systems.
The data shows core foods contribute 53% of the total cost of the household food basket.
“At an average cost of R2,869.26 in August 2025, these foods are relatively expensive in relation to the total money available in the household purse to secure food.
“These foods must be bought regardless of price escalations. The high cost of core staple foods result in a lot of proper nutritious food being removed off the family plates. The consequences of high costs on the core foods has a negative impact on overall household health and wellbeing and child development,” said Abrahams.
Overall, the report found the average cost of the household food basket increased by R153.48 (2.9%), from R5,227.14 in August 2024 to R5,380.62 in August 2025.
“In August, of the 44 foods tracked in the basket, 23 foods increased in price and 21 decreased in price.
“The national minimum wage (NMW) is R4,836.72 for an average 21-day working month. The wage workers earn is not just to sustain themselves, it is used to support the entire family.
“For black South African workers, one wage typically must support four people. Dispersed in a worker’s family of four people, the NMW is R1,209.18 per person — this is below the upper-bound poverty line of R1,634 per person per month.”
The report shows electricity and transport take up 59.2% of a worker’s wage.
“Food is bought after monies for transport and electricity have been paid or set aside (leaving R1,974.87 — for food and everything else), and so in August 2025, PMBEJD calculates that workers’ families will underspend on food by a minimum of 46.6% (having R1,974.87 left over after transport and electricity have been paid and with food for the month costing R3,699.35).
“In this scenario there is no possibility of a worker being able to afford enough nutritious food for her family. If the entire R1,974.87 went to buy food, then for a family of four it would provide R493.72 per person per month. This is below the food poverty line of R796 per person per month.”
