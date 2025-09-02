Nel said victims can pursue civil remedies and criminal charges such as assault or crimen injuria.
“These laws send a powerful and clear message. Online abuse will not be tolerated,” said Nel.
“While strong laws are vital, legislation is not enough. We must collectively as government, labour, civil society, communities and educators, educate communities about rights and responsibilities online, raise awareness among parents, teachers and young people and build responsive systems that are accessible and survivor-centred.
“Digital dignity is not a luxury, it's a human right. Every woman has the right to exist without fear, to speak, to connect, to lead and to thrive. So let us all collectively commit to building a digital world where justice is swift, dignity is protected and every woman and child is safe,” he said.
TimesLIVE
‘Digital dignity is a human right’ — deputy justice minister says the law will be firm on cyberbullies
Journalist
Image: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
Deputy justice and constitutional development minister Andries Nel has raised concern about the dangers of cyberbullying and the harm it causes to youth.
“One of the most concerning trends we face is cyberbullying in schools. Children are more connected than ever with social media, messaging platforms and chat rooms shaping their interactions,” said Nel.
“This digital exposure also creates risks. The psychological harm caused by cyberbullying is often devastating, amplified by its public nature. In the most tragic cases, and South Africa has not been immune, it has contributed to young people taking their own lives. This is why education, vigilance and early intervention are essential.”
The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research reported children are more prone to online harassment than adults as a 2021 survey of 200 South African parents found more than half reported their children had been victims of cyberbullying.
Cyberbullying is broadly defined as using electronic communication to harass, threaten, humiliate or stalk another person.
Cyberbullying and online sexual grooming of children 'on the increase'
The South African Society of Psychiatrists (Sasop) previously warned excessive screen time is fuelling a youth mental health crisis. South Africans are among the world’s heaviest screen users, with adults spending more than nine hours and 37 minutes a day on smartphones. Nearly a third of waking hours are spent scrolling, swiping and tapping, with social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok dominating usage. Psychiatrist and Sasop member Prof Renata Schoeman called on adults to model healthier digital behaviour for their children.
“We cannot expect children to moderate their screen time when they see adults constantly glued to their phones.”
Nel said South Africa’s legal framework has adapted to address online abuse.
“The Cybercrimes Act is groundbreaking in its focus on harmful online behaviour. It makes it a criminal offence to disclose intimate images without consent and recognises dignity must be protected online as much as offline.”
He added liability extends beyond the original perpetrator to those who reshare abusive content.
The Protection from Harassment Act also allows victims to apply for protection orders, empowering courts to compel service providers to disclose the identities of offenders.
Gang culture rife in Duncan Village schools
Nel said victims can pursue civil remedies and criminal charges such as assault or crimen injuria.
“These laws send a powerful and clear message. Online abuse will not be tolerated,” said Nel.
“While strong laws are vital, legislation is not enough. We must collectively as government, labour, civil society, communities and educators, educate communities about rights and responsibilities online, raise awareness among parents, teachers and young people and build responsive systems that are accessible and survivor-centred.
“Digital dignity is not a luxury, it's a human right. Every woman has the right to exist without fear, to speak, to connect, to lead and to thrive. So let us all collectively commit to building a digital world where justice is swift, dignity is protected and every woman and child is safe,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos