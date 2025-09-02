POLL | Should public officials receive full pay while suspended?

Social development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant's suspension has sparked a debate about whether public officials deserve a full salary while suspended.
Oliphant was placed on suspension with full pay.
The suspension, Oliphant was told, was “only a precautionary measure and does not constitute a judgment/sanction”.
“Your attention is drawn to potential allegations of misconduct against you, in that on or about the 2024/25 financial year you allegedly mismanaged the IJS (Integrated Justice System) programme and the NISPIS (National Integrated Social Protection System),” read the suspension letter served on Oliphant by social development director-general Peter Netshipale.
This also comes after a Sunday Times exposé about the department's travel expenses.
The department spent R3m on six delegates for a New York workshop, sparking outrage about government's wasteful expenditure.
Critics have argued the suspension on full pay is another case of public servants enjoying the perks of their jobs while out of office. Others believe she should be given an opportunity to prove her innocence.
