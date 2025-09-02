Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane has called for calm after disruptions by pupils at Tiyelelani Secondary School and surrounding schools in Soshanguve, Tshwane, on Tuesday.
Pupils embarked on a protest during schooling hours, moving between schools in the Block L area of Soshanguve, which led to disruptions and damage to property. A pupil was injured and rushed to a nearby clinic for medical attention.
“The department is aware of the serious allegations at Tiyelelani Secondary School, which led to learners protesting.
“These include allegations of an educator who sexually assaulted a learner and a bus driver who has an inappropriate relationship with a girl learner,” Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.
It is also alleged the school principal failed to act on these allegations after they were reported to him by pupils.
“The (department) views these allegations in a very serious light and has since launched an urgent enquiry to establish the facts and which will guide the appropriate action. The police are also investigating these allegations.”
The department also took a precautionary step of removing the principal from the school, effective from Wednesday.
“We believe that this action will play a significant role in stabilising the school environment and allow for an impartial process. The acting deputy principal will assist with the day-to-day running of the school, supported by district officials.”
Mabona said despite the protests, grade 12 pupils were able to complete their Accounting preliminary examination under strict protection measures.
“Allegations of misconduct by educators or any employee, even those from our service providers, will be subjected to disciplinary processes,” said Chiloane.
TimesLIVE
Pupil injured during protest at school in Soshanguve
Allegations of misconduct are being taken seriously by education dept, which has removed a school principal
Journalist
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane has called for calm after disruptions by pupils at Tiyelelani Secondary School and surrounding schools in Soshanguve, Tshwane, on Tuesday.
Pupils embarked on a protest during schooling hours, moving between schools in the Block L area of Soshanguve, which led to disruptions and damage to property. A pupil was injured and rushed to a nearby clinic for medical attention.
“The department is aware of the serious allegations at Tiyelelani Secondary School, which led to learners protesting.
“These include allegations of an educator who sexually assaulted a learner and a bus driver who has an inappropriate relationship with a girl learner,” Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.
It is also alleged the school principal failed to act on these allegations after they were reported to him by pupils.
“The (department) views these allegations in a very serious light and has since launched an urgent enquiry to establish the facts and which will guide the appropriate action. The police are also investigating these allegations.”
The department also took a precautionary step of removing the principal from the school, effective from Wednesday.
“We believe that this action will play a significant role in stabilising the school environment and allow for an impartial process. The acting deputy principal will assist with the day-to-day running of the school, supported by district officials.”
Mabona said despite the protests, grade 12 pupils were able to complete their Accounting preliminary examination under strict protection measures.
“Allegations of misconduct by educators or any employee, even those from our service providers, will be subjected to disciplinary processes,” said Chiloane.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos