The ability to pay attention is becoming world’s scarcest resource

Nearly half (49%) of adults feel their attention spans are shorter than before, with 66% believing young people’s focus has especially worsened, says the Southern African Multidisciplinary Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Congress, the region’s leading forum on ADHD research.

Prof Renata Schoeman, convener of the congress and head of the MBA in healthcare leadership at Stellenbosch Business School, says: “We’ve become high media multitaskers with direct affect on our concentration, mood and sleep. We chase the dopaminergic effect constantly supplied by social media and instant (but short-lived) gratification technology such as gaming, binge series-watching and scrolling,”

Schoeman said for those with ADHD, this media multitasking can be devastating.

“The constant stimulation aggravates forgetfulness, emotional reactivity and difficulty organising daily life, often straining relationships, increasing anxiety and leaving people feeling misunderstood or labelled as lazy, when in reality they are fighting an uphill neurological battle,” she said.

In SA, people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), estimated at 2.5%-4.3%, face a perfect storm: an already under-recognised condition worsened by the unrelenting pull of screens.

Schoeman said smartphones, TikTok feeds and streaming platforms deliver an endless stream of dopamine hits.

“For individuals with ADHD, who already wrestle with impulsivity and difficulty sustaining attention, this constant stimulation can be devastating,” said Schoeman.

According to the congress, in SA poor identification and access to specialists resources of common mental disorders indicate a treatment gap of up to 75% with ADHD specifically going undetected.

The congress said at the virtual sixth Southern African Multidisciplinary ADHD Congress, themed “ADHD in the Digital Age: Thriving in a World of Distraction” to be held from September 3-6, psychiatrists, psychologists, educators, researchers and patient advocates from across Africa will explore how digital environments affect ADHD symptoms and uncover ways to support those with ADHD to thrive.

“We live in an 'attention economy' where the media and platforms are designed to segment attention and fragment focus. Scientifically, our attention spans are not really declining; it’s the constant disruption of technology that distracts and fatigues us,” Schoeman said.

Schoeman believes that technology has reduced both the need and perhaps our willingness to engage in long and tedious tasks to achieve our goals.

“People cheque their phones far more often than they realise — up to 80 times a day vs the perceived 25 — and about 50% admit they can’t stop checking their phone when they should focus. This is a problem across all age groups, not just youth,” Schoeman said.

She said the congress aims to explore the intentional use of technology rather than a wholesale rejection.

“We want to explore how the digital world shapes attention, productivity and mental wellbeing and whether technology can be harnessed as an ally rather than an obstacle. Technology offers powerful tools to assist those with ADHD, if used intentionally,” she said.

Schoeman said emerging research on augmented reality (AR) shows promise, and tailored AR environments can assist in improving sensory processing and managing attention in people with ADHD, offering immersive, adaptive support.

Further, she said the digital realm also provides access to online communities for emotional support and peer connection, as well as remote mental health services and mindfulness apps, potentially lowering barriers to care and increasing engagement.

Technology also offers the convenience of alarms, diaries and reminders.

Schoeman emphasised that everyone, especially those with ADHD, should be mindful of their reliance on and use of technology.

“We need to figure out how to live better with the attention economy. Attention is a resource, much like time and finances, and we must choose carefully how we apply it,” she said.

Providing practical strategies for balancing technology use, Schoeman said one needs to set specific screen-time limits, enforce “tech-free” periods, and minimise notifications.

She encouraged attention-restoring habits such as reading, writing by hand and creative offline pursuits that counteract the fragmented stimulation of screens.

“Choose platforms and interventions designed to support focus instead of overstimulating. For example, use productivity apps with built-in reminders or goal prompts. True mental recovery isn’t found in more scrolling. Activities such as walking in nature, mindful reflection or socialising without screens are far more restorative,” she said.

Further, she said that limiting screen time especially for youth can reduce eye strain and behavioural symptoms often misattributed to ADHD

“Limit rapid switching by grouping emails, messages and social media into dedicated time blocks. Practice techniques like Pomodoro, where twenty-five minutes of uninterrupted work is followed by a short break.”

Schoeman also advises designating tech-free zones especially at home and during family time, considering meal times or bedrooms as screen-free areas and promoting sleep hygiene and open conversations about how smartphone use affects mood, anxiety, and school focus.

