Lesufi relaunches Nasi iSpani to train 45,000 jobless youth

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has confirmed the relaunch of the province’s flagship youth employment program, Nasi iSpani, with ambitious plans to train and deploy 45,000 unemployed young people in technical skills.

Lesufi briefed the media on Wednesday at the premier's office, Joburg on the upcoming relaunch of his recruitment program.

He said Nasi iSpani will be rolled out this weekend across technical schools, which will double as training centres during school holidays. He said young people will be offered training in artificial intelligence, bricklaying, welding, plumbing, painting and other trades.

Lesufi said the aim was to build state capacity, reduce reliance on tenders and simultaneously fight unemployment.

“The province will no longer be reliant on tenderpreneurs, who frequently engage in disputes and legal battles with municipalities over contracts.

“We cannot have unemployment so high while our schools stand empty during holidays. These are our training centres. This is about equipping young people so they can rebuild the province,” said Lesufi.