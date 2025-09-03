News

WATCH | J20 summit | Constitutional courts and supreme courts conference

By TimesLIVE - 03 September 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

Chief justice Mandisa Maya is hosting the constitutional courts and supreme courts summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. The J20, as it is known, is part of the lead-up activities to the G20 2025 summit to be hosted by South Africa in November.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Shadrack Sibiya and Fannie Masemola face off in court
2025 Omoda C5