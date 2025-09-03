News

WATCH | Shadrack Sibiya and Fannie Masemola face off in court

By TimesLIVE - 03 September 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

Top cops Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya and Gen Fannie Masemola face off in court over Sibiya's bid to be reinstated as deputy national commissioner for crime detection.

