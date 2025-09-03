Courtesy of SABC News
Top cops Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya and Gen Fannie Masemola face off in court over Sibiya's bid to be reinstated as deputy national commissioner for crime detection.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Shadrack Sibiya and Fannie Masemola face off in court
Courtesy of SABC News
Top cops Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya and Gen Fannie Masemola face off in court over Sibiya's bid to be reinstated as deputy national commissioner for crime detection.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos