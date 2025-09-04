A closer look at the treasures of East London
Media tour highlights the rich cultural, historical and environmental attractions of the metro
The rich history, culture and natural beauty that make East London a must-visit destination was on display recently as the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) rolled out the red carpet for a two-day media tour...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.