Reeva, who had been dating Paralympian athlete Oscar Pistorius, died after being shot four times through the bathroom door at his Pretoria home on Valentine's Day in 2013.
He was released in January 2024 from the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre into the care of his uncle Arnold Pistorius after serving nearly nine years in prison.
When he was released Steenkamp spent the day at home with her elder daughter, Simone Cowburn. As they did on Christmas days and New Year days, they lit a remembrance candle for Reeva.
Steenkamp and her husband Barry had spoken about the enduring pain they felt at the loss of their daughter. In her victim impact statement during the parole hearing for Pistorius, she wrote about how she and Barry had tried to take care of and support one another. After his death in September 2023, she said she felt her life had become "a bottomless black hole of pain and loneliness".
She rededicated herself to support the work of the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation and to help parents and families of femicide victims.
Donations for Steenkamp's medical treatments can be deposited into the bank account of Tania Koen Attorneys, account number 1325811076 SWIFT code NEDSZAJJ.
TimesLIVE
June Steenkamp suffers a stroke, is receiving treatment in hospital
Image: James Oatway/Sunday Times
The mother of slain lawyer-model Reeva Steenkamp has suffered a stroke.
June Steenkamp is recuperating in hospital in Gqeberha, her friend and lawyer Tania Koen said.
"I'm reaching out with a heavy heart to let you know June suffered a stroke on September 1 and is in a government hospital," Koen said on Facebook.
"She is facing a long road to recovery and is in need of considerable rehabilitation.
"To ensure June gets the necessary care and treatment, a fund has been set up for her care and rehabilitation. All payments will be approved by two independent attorneys and will be audited. Should the fund not be exhausted after rehabilitation, it will be donated to the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation to continue its mission of fighting the scourge of gender-based violence."
Image: James Oatway/Sunday Times
Donations for Steenkamp's medical treatments can be deposited into the bank account of Tania Koen Attorneys, account number 1325811076 SWIFT code NEDSZAJJ.
