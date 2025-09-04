Stepfather gets four life terms for raping, impregnating 12-year-old

A man who repeatedly raped and later impregnated his 12-year stepdaughter, then argued that sex between them had been consensual, has been handed four life sentences.
The 37-year-old man, who can't be identified to protect the identity of the child, started raping her when she was 10 years old. He was found guilty of four counts of rape of a minor and on Thursday was sentenced at Fraserburg regional court, Northern Cape.
According to the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in the Northern Cape, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, the man was married to the victim's mother. He started raping the child between 2017 and 2020 when they lived together as a family. “He would wait until the household was asleep, assault her, and threaten her to keep her quiet,” he said.
“Out of fear, the victim concealed the abuse for years. In 2020, her mother noticed weight gain and took her to a clinic, where pregnancy was confirmed. The victim then disclosed the abuse, prompting a police report and the perpetrator's arrest.”
However, the trial was delayed for years because the perpetrator kept changing lawyers, Senokoatsane said. It finally got under way this year. “He denied the charges, claiming the victim consented from age 12, a version the court dismissed as baseless. The prosecutor, Darryl Bromkamp, presented compelling evidence from witnesses, prepared by court preparation officer Majorie de Wee, whom the court found credible. The accused’s testimony was rejected, leading to convictions on all four counts,” he said.
“In mitigation, the defence cited the perpetrator's time in custody as a reason to deviate from minimum sentences. In aggravation, Bromkamp highlighted his abuse of trust as a stepfather, submitting a victim impact statement from De Wee that detailed the victim’s severe, lasting trauma.
“The prosecution urged life sentences, an unfit-to-work-with-children status, a firearm prohibition, and entry into the National Register for Sex Offenders. The court, finding no substantial or compelling circumstances to deviate, imposed life imprisonment on each count, totalling four life terms and issued the requested orders, emphasising the devastating affect on the victim and her family.”
The office of the director of public prosecutions in the Northern Cape welcomed the sentence, labelling it a triumph for justice and child protection, and said it would send “a clear message that perpetrators of sexual violence against the vulnerable will face the fullest legal consequences”.
The office added: “The NPA remains steadfast in combating gender based violence and child abuse, crediting the relentless efforts of prosecutors, investigators and court officers. Each conviction defends children’s dignity and safety, reflecting the NPA’s ongoing commitment to hold predators accountable.”
