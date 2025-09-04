An alleged suspect in kidnappings for ransom has been fatally shot during a confrontation with the police's anti-kidnapping task team in Kempton Park on Wednesday night.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the 40-year-old Mozambican was on that country's wanted persons database.
She said: "He has been linked to at least five kidnapping for ransom cases in South Africa."
The man was known as Dollarman, said Mathe.
"Police were tracing a kidnapping victim abducted in July in Benoni when they linked ransom money to the suspect’s bank account."
She said he was traced by the team and when they tried to stop him on the road, he opened fire. Police retaliated. No police officers were wounded during the confrontation.
Within hours of the shooting, anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said the businessman, 42, was rescued by police and private security.
"The kingpin has been linked to his kidnapping and several other cases," he said.
Mathe said wealthy businessmen had been the suspect's targets. In the cases, people's movements and lifestyles were closely monitored by gang members while they ascertained how much could be paid in ransoms. She advised people to exercise caution on social media and to shield their personal information.
TimesLIVE
Wanted ‘kingpin’ in kidnap for ransom cases fatally shot on Joburg highway
Image: SAPS
TimesLIVE
