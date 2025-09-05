Metro targets those behind Mdantsane pool fiasco
Companies and officials face blacklisting, civil claims and criminal charges
Buffalo City Metro’s legal services unit has recommended that companies and officials implicated in the failed R57m Mdantsane swimming pool project face blacklisting, civil claims and possible criminal charges...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.