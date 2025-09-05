Mdantsane residents took to the streets on Friday, marching from NU 9 to the Vulindlela Police Station in NU 12, to demand justice for 15-year-old Lolwam Ranisi, who was brutally murdered more than two weeks ago.
Ranisi was stabbed seven times outside her home in Winnie Village informal settlement on August 18 after reportedly receiving a phone call that lured her outside.
Her lifeless body was later discovered with multiple stab wounds, leaving her family and the community devastated.
Community members said the march was a show of solidarity with Ranisi’s grieving family and a call for swift action by the police to apprehend those responsible for the murder.
Placards carried during the march demanded accountability and greater protection for girls and young women in Mdantsane.
Residents expressed frustration over rising violent crime in the township, saying that too often cases of gender-based violence remained unresolved.
The slain teenager’s neighbour, Akhona Zamani, said: “We are hurt as residents and disappointed.”
Zamani said they had not heard of any progress in the case from the police.
She said parents were now afraid to let their children play outside.
Lolwam’s murder has led to renewed calls for urgent intervention to address violent crime and protect vulnerable women and children in Mdantsane.
Protesters demand justice for murdered Mdantsane girl
Image: SUPPLIED
Mdantsane residents took to the streets on Friday, marching from NU 9 to the Vulindlela Police Station in NU 12, to demand justice for 15-year-old Lolwam Ranisi, who was brutally murdered more than two weeks ago.
Ranisi was stabbed seven times outside her home in Winnie Village informal settlement on August 18 after reportedly receiving a phone call that lured her outside.
Her lifeless body was later discovered with multiple stab wounds, leaving her family and the community devastated.
Community members said the march was a show of solidarity with Ranisi’s grieving family and a call for swift action by the police to apprehend those responsible for the murder.
Placards carried during the march demanded accountability and greater protection for girls and young women in Mdantsane.
Residents expressed frustration over rising violent crime in the township, saying that too often cases of gender-based violence remained unresolved.
The slain teenager’s neighbour, Akhona Zamani, said: “We are hurt as residents and disappointed.”
Zamani said they had not heard of any progress in the case from the police.
She said parents were now afraid to let their children play outside.
Lolwam’s murder has led to renewed calls for urgent intervention to address violent crime and protect vulnerable women and children in Mdantsane.
Unbearable pain as gran first loses daughter then granddaughter
Zamani said the police should carry out patrols, and that the authorities should even consider enforcing curfews at night in high-crime areas of the township.
“We cannot allow the life of a young girl to be taken so brutally without consequences. We want justice for Lolwam.”
The police investigation is continuing. No arrests have been made so far.
Family representative Mbasa Mazaleni said Lolwam’s five-year-old sister was still in the care of her 70-year-old grandmother, Funeka Ranisi, who is bedridden due to old age.
Mazaleni said: “We are still looking for relatives who are willing to take the child, as she cannot live with the grandmother for so long, especially in the environment they live in.
“We are hoping that the department of social development will come with solution soon for the family, as there is a desperate need of intervention for the family.”
Lolwam’s cousin, Inam Dyasi, described her as a wonderful, bubbly youngster whose life had been stolen.
Justice for Amantle Samane, 6, as killer is given two life terms
Dyasi said as a young woman, she too now felt threatened.
Community member Anovuyo Mavingwa said: “When the police and government are not acting on these cases, I think as men we should unite, communicate and advise each other about the wrongs of all forms of abuse — child abuse, women abuse, gender-based violence”.
EFF communication and media officer Amanda Mavuso said the party’s members were marching in solidarity with the family.
“We are in solidarity with the family and the many gender-based violence and femicide victims and families who have not got justice.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos