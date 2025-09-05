Three suspected livestock thieves were killed in a shoot-out with police near Qumbu in the Eastern Cape on Thursday evening.
The incident happened in the Mpehle locality, which falls under the Maladini administrative area, in Sulenkama, at about 9pm.
None of the officers, attached to the OR Tambo stock theft prevention task team, were injured in the intense exchange of fire.
“The task team, which operates day and night in stock theft hotspots, including Bityi, Tsolo, Qumbu and Libode, had one of their members shot at by three armed men, aged between 25 and 35, in a rondavel while they were collecting four stolen cattle identified by the rightful owners,” police spokesperson Welile Matyolo said.
The trouble started after one of the cows strayed into a nearby homestead.
The police inquired about the missing cow from a man in the yard, but he entered a rondavel from which several shots were fired at the officers.
They retaliated, fatally wounding the three suspects inside.
Three unlicensed 9mm pistols with erased serial numbers were recovered from the rondavel.
Nine goats suspected to be stolen were also found locked in a shack on the homestead.
“The investigation into the incident continues and the police officials escaped the crossfire uninjured,” Matyolo said.
“All stakeholders, including the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), were summoned to the crime scene.
“Inquest dockets have been opened, detailing charges against the deceased, including attempted murder, attack on police, possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen stock.
“The Ipid will continue investigating the case.”
Daily Dispatch
Suspected cattle thieves killed in shoot-out with police in Eastern Cape
Image: RUSLANPHOTO2/123RF
