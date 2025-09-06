News

Escaped Polokwane awaiting-trial prisoner re-arrested, police probe getaway

By TIMESLIVE - 06 September 2025
An awaiting trial prisoner who escaped from custody after he appeared in the Polokwane magistrate's court has been re-arrested.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Limpopo police are investigating how an awaiting-trial prisoner escaped from custody at the Polokwane magistrate's court on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old prisoner was re-arrested in Moletjie, Ga Semenya, on Friday.

It is alleged he escaped after his court appearance in connection with an armed robbery with aggravating circumstances in Westernburg. His case was postponed to October 30.

Police discovered the suspect escaped from lawful custody during a routine check and a search operation was immediately launched.

He will appear in court on Monday facing charges of escaping from lawful custody.

