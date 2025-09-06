HEALTHY HABITS | The benefits of carrying that weight
Strapping on a loaded vest turns a casual stroll into a strength and endurance session
The world of fitness is no stranger to trends. From step aerobics to Zumba, HIIT workouts or cold plunges...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.