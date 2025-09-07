Two brothers, aged 17 and 21, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of their 39-year-old brother amid allegations he raped their niece.
Two brothers arrested after sibling found dead, tied up and locked in rondavel in Eastern Cape
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
Two brothers, aged 17 and 21, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of their 39-year-old brother amid allegations he raped their niece.
The incident happened in the Mambalwini locality, which falls under the Xhorhana administrative area in Mqanduli.
Police said the victim was severely assaulted on Saturday at about 8pm.
“It is alleged that the three brothers and their 15-year-old niece were at a local tavern on Saturday,” police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said.
“The two brothers said they found their elder brother raping their niece and started assaulting him.
“He fought back but was ultimately overpowered and was kept in a locked rondavel within the homestead for the night with his hands tied with a rope.”
The elder brother was found dead in the rondavel on Sunday morning.
“The police arrested the two suspects and charged them with murder,” Matyolo said.
“A rape case has also been opened by the niece.
“Investigations into the matter are continuing.”
The suspects are expected to appear in the Mqanduli magistrate's court on Monday.
