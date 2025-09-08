Body of missing kitesurfer recovered at sea in Cape Town

The body of a kitesurfer was recovered at sea by the crew of a local motor yacht during an extensive ongoing search on Monday in Cape Town.

Graham Howes, 38, from Bloubergstrand, was last seen offshore on a blue-and-black kiteboard, with a white kite sail with red writing, in a black wetsuit on Sunday at about 1pm offshore of Eden on the Bay, near Bloubergstrand.

“Condolences are conveyed to family and friends of Graham Howes, who was located and recovered at sea, sadly deceased, during ongoing search efforts on Monday,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

“Multiple agencies, emergency services, private and commercial, air, land and sea resources, assisted in extensive ongoing search efforts.

“The search area extended northwest of Bloubergstrand towards Dassen Island.”

Earlier on Monday Howes's kitesurf sail and kitesurf board were recovered at sea.

The body is in the care of police and government health forensic pathology services.

“The extensive efforts by all involved in this incredible effort that has helped the family with closure is commended,” said Lambinon.

The Howes family has requested privacy.

TimesLIVE