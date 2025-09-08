Jobs on line as stock thieves bleed Eastern Cape farmers dry
Livelihoods being destroyed with Agri-EC boss warning the scourge is ‘a major financial blow’
Rampant stock theft is delivering a hammer blow to the Eastern Cape economy, putting jobs at risk as desperate farmers targeted by relentless thieves are forced to let their employees go. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.