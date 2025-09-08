The Eastern Cape provincial legislature’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) will conduct oversight visits in four district municipalities this week.
These are Alfred Nzo, Amathole, Chris Hani and OR Tambo.
“The visits will focus on infrastructure projects implemented by provincial departments,” legislature spokesperson Bululelwa Ganyaza said.
Scheduled from Tuesday to Friday, the programme aims to follow up on projects previously visited by the committee.
The goal is to assess progress on Scopa’s recommendations.
Ganyaza said the committee identified the projects through audit reports from previous financial years.
“The committee has resolved to intensify its oversight role on infrastructure-related expenditure by provincial departments as part of its commitment to promoting accountability, improving service delivery and ensuring proper management of public funds.”
Daily Dispatch
Legislature to conduct oversight visits to four municipalities
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Daily Dispatch
