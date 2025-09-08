News

Lifeline for elderly as Beacon Bay retirement home land sale approved

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 08 September 2025

Almost a decade later, plans to expand the Kennersley Park Old Age Home and Retirement Village in East London’s Beacon Bay could soon become a reality...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

National Police Commemoration Day 2025
Mninwa Johannes "MJ" Mahlangu Special Official Funeral Category 2