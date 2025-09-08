An off-duty police sergeant was stabbed to death during a confrontation with the mother of his child at Soto village, Kwenxurha (formerly Mooiplaas), outside East London on Sunday.
Khayalethu Soteni, 40, was stationed at Khwenxura Detectives.
“It is alleged that the off-duty officer was confronted by his partner, who had visited him at his residence seeking financial assistance for their child,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
“An argument reportedly ensued, during which the suspect allegedly armed herself with a kitchen knife.
“The victim attempted to leave the house but was followed outside, where he was stabbed once in the chest.
“The officer succumbed to the stab wound at the scene.”
A 31-year-old woman from Cwili Administrative Area at Kei Mouth was arrested on the spot.
“A suspected murder weapon, a kitchen knife, was found and seized for further investigation,” Mhlakuvana said.
The suspect is due to appear in the East London magistrate’s court on Tuesday, facing a charge of murdering a police officer.
Daily Dispatch
Police officer stabbed to death near East London
Image: 123rf.com/Monchai Tudsamalee
An off-duty police sergeant was stabbed to death during a confrontation with the mother of his child at Soto village, Kwenxurha (formerly Mooiplaas), outside East London on Sunday.
Khayalethu Soteni, 40, was stationed at Khwenxura Detectives.
“It is alleged that the off-duty officer was confronted by his partner, who had visited him at his residence seeking financial assistance for their child,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
“An argument reportedly ensued, during which the suspect allegedly armed herself with a kitchen knife.
“The victim attempted to leave the house but was followed outside, where he was stabbed once in the chest.
“The officer succumbed to the stab wound at the scene.”
A 31-year-old woman from Cwili Administrative Area at Kei Mouth was arrested on the spot.
“A suspected murder weapon, a kitchen knife, was found and seized for further investigation,” Mhlakuvana said.
The suspect is due to appear in the East London magistrate’s court on Tuesday, facing a charge of murdering a police officer.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos